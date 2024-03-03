Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 35,315 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.05% of Brighthouse Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 191,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 723,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHF opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.14.

In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,698. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $468,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

