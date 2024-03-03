Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 7,122 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $35.41 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $213.47 and a 1 year high of $286.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

