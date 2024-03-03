Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 7,418 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $311.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $318.30.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.49 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,620 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,812. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

