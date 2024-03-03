Trexquant Investment LP Buys 47,740 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 487.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,740 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 46.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,343,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,591 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Autohome during the first quarter worth approximately $31,050,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,960,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 17.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,203,000 after acquiring an additional 662,435 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,876,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

ATHM opened at $26.01 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $269.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

