Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,479 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Summit Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,101,000 after acquiring an additional 113,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Summit Materials by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,978,000 after buying an additional 485,086 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,324,000 after buying an additional 208,355 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Summit Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Summit Materials by 130.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $171,674,000 after buying an additional 3,122,575 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Summit Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

Summit Materials stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

