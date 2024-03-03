Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 24,493 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $67.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

