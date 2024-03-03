Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,457 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.14% of Oscar Health worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OSCR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 310.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 5,243.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OSCR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.82. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $8.84.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 29.99%. Oscar Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,476,682.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $137,030.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,979.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oscar Health Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

