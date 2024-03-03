Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 510.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,416 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of iRhythm Technologies worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,262,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,425,000 after purchasing an additional 41,052 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,046,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 48.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $7,779,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,345,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $140.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.31 and its 200 day moving average is $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRTC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on iRhythm Technologies

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $153,791.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 1,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $153,791.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,655.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $928,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,405.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,270 shares of company stock valued at $5,020,634 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.