Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 169.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,173 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,842,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476,977 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,568,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,964,000 after purchasing an additional 468,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Nomad Foods by 41.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,518,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,315 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.75. Nomad Foods Limited has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $19.76.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOMD. Barclays lifted their price target on Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

