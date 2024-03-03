Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,202 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Frontdoor worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 340.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Frontdoor by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Frontdoor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at about $93,000.

FTDR stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.89. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 142.80% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

