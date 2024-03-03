Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,233 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Carvana by 270.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 14,831.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,674,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,809. Company insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVNA. William Blair upgraded shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $24.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.53.

Carvana Stock Performance

CVNA opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.64. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $83.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 153.63 and a beta of 3.32.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

