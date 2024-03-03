Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.08% of JOYY worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of JOYY by 168.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in JOYY in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in JOYY by 62.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in JOYY by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YY opened at $32.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $43.20.

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The information services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $567.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.68 million. JOYY had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YY. StockNews.com raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JOYY in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a multiuser social networking platform that provides casual games; imo, an instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc.; and Shopline, a smart commerce enabler that provides an integrated omnichannel platform for merchants to create and grow brands online and reach customers.

