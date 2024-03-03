Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.83 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRS. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 124.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $65.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $38.24 and a 52-week high of $74.06.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

