Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 702.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.14% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,580,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,675,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

XHB stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $63.79 and a 1-year high of $104.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.91.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

