Trexquant Investment LP Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,967 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the third quarter worth $1,549,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 51.5% during the second quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,924,000 after purchasing an additional 849,567 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth $323,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 237,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

CNXC opened at $73.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.51. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $68.71 and a 12 month high of $139.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNXC. TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

