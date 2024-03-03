Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.08 Million Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,475 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Carnival Co. & worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $26,181,000. CQS US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 142.4% during the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 2,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after buying an additional 1,640,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,115,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,402,000 after buying an additional 717,648 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,154,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,683,000 after buying an additional 693,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after buying an additional 484,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CUK opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -121.32 and a beta of 2.59. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.