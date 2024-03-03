Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.09 Million Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,661 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.17% of Owens & Minor worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Owens & Minor

In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 7,500 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $135,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,491.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $492,300 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMI has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.29.

Owens & Minor Price Performance

OMI opened at $24.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

