Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 43.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,987 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Federated Hermes worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.23 and a twelve month high of $45.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.97 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,557.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.15, for a total transaction of $60,009.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,557.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FHI

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.