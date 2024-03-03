Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of Alamo Group worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,065,000 after purchasing an additional 53,730 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 317.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 45,416 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alamo Group in the second quarter valued at $6,345,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $202.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.03. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.74 and a 52-week high of $231.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.52 and a 200 day moving average of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.15%.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 606 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.24, for a total transaction of $128,617.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,951.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alamo Group

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.