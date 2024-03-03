Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.29% of Eagle Bancorp worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EGBN. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Eagle Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $23.61 on Friday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $43.62. The stock has a market cap of $706.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

