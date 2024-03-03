Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,803 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,980,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $486,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,706 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,872,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,670,000 after acquiring an additional 127,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,944,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,979,000 after acquiring an additional 594,031 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 450.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,943,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,227,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 9.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,247,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $19.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGIC Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $284.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.96 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 61.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

