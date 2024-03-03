Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.06 Million in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ESAB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ESAB by 2,222.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,391,000 after buying an additional 2,436,338 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ESAB by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,517,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,657,000 after buying an additional 1,920,386 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ESAB by 2,239.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,569,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,651,000 after buying an additional 1,502,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ESAB in the second quarter valued at $54,191,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in ESAB by 24.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,892,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 566,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $394,587.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $85,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621 shares in the company, valued at $394,587.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $1,031,928. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $84.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $99.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.68. ESAB Co. has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.51 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

