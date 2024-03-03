Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 315,701 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after buying an additional 3,522,420 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,854,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,324,000 after acquiring an additional 408,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,882,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $130,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,926,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,470,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Up 0.6 %

WU stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Union news, Director Timothy P. Murphy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WU. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

