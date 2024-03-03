Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 37,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,378,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 364,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 23.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 10.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.57. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

