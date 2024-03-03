Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Adient at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 1st quarter valued at $2,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Adient Price Performance

Shares of ADNT opened at $33.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Insider Activity at Adient

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,931.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adient Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

