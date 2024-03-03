Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,662 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,456,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AECOM by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,833,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $409,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AECOM by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,456,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,478,000 after purchasing an additional 972,449 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AECOM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,427,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,268,000 after purchasing an additional 112,357 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

AECOM Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 198.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $94.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.