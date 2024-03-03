Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,355 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Dycom Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Dycom Industries by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DY opened at $126.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.06. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.42 and a fifty-two week high of $129.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day moving average is $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.87 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DY has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.67.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

