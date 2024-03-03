Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,128 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 339.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,859 shares in the company, valued at $284,408.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $35,340.69. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,408.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $121,638.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,498 shares of company stock worth $228,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MTH opened at $159.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.42. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $103.61 and a 52 week high of $179.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.20. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Meritage Homes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Meritage Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 5.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

