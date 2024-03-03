Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 112,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Talos Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 382.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talos Energy

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 19,658,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $229,999,992.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,747,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,549,037.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE TALO opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.02. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.14.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration activities. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

