Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 14,189 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,189 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.05% of Air Lease worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 296.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 421.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.62. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.17.

Air Lease Dividend Announcement

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $716.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.95 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Lease news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $658,742.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,375 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 16,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $658,742.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Plueger sold 19,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $768,955.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 859,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,598,091.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,249 shares of company stock worth $2,691,910. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Air Lease

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.