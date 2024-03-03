Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 502 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Celestica worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Celestica by 120.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the first quarter worth about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 20.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 44,885 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 57.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 168,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Celestica by 35.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLS opened at $45.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. Celestica Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $46.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

CLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

