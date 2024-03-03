Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,795 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $2,003,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1,190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 34,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 32,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Chatman sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.48, for a total value of $179,776.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,522.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.82, for a total transaction of $166,447.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,135 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,575.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $502,759 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $209.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.37 and its 200-day moving average is $167.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.31. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.98 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.08%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

