Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $152.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.76 and its 200 day moving average is $176.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 0.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $218.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.68) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

