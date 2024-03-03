Trexquant Investment LP Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24,305.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 7,372,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,382,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,339 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $303,496,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 818,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,410,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 776,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $267.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.42 and a 1-year high of $268.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

