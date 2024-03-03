Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 324.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 102,566 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.08% of Golub Capital BDC worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.82% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $16.08.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.93 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 48.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GBDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

