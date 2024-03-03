Trexquant Investment LP Raises Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $403.41 on Friday. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $406.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $385.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.01.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

