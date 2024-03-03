Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 235.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,194 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.14% of Trustmark worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMK. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 208.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 315.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.67.

Trustmark Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trustmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.30.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Trustmark’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

