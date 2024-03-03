Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,415 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.06% of WNS worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in WNS by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in WNS by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WNS opened at $59.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $51.84 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of WNS in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

