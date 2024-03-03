Trexquant Investment LP Sells 14,847 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,847 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 108.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 208.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.80.

Acuity Brands Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $251.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $252.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.49. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $934.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $1,350,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.