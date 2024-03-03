Trexquant Investment LP Sells 26,231 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,231 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth about $621,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 287,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 205.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $236.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 695.58 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.87 and a 12 month high of $245.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $199.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.81.

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $173.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.75.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $1,786,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $3,723,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,033 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,276.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock worth $28,158,600. Corporate insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

