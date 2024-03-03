Trexquant Investment LP Sells 39,271 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,271 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,792,397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,226,452,000 after buying an additional 227,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,645,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,747,000 after buying an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Lear by 47.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $437,259,000 after buying an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lear by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $351,234,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lear by 44.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $294,142,000 after buying an additional 630,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.89.

Lear Price Performance

LEA stock opened at $136.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average of $135.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

