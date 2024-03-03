Trexquant Investment LP Sells 51,240 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,240 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of LegalZoom.com worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LZ. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LegalZoom.com

In other LegalZoom.com news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 24,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $239,430.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,034,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 62,621 shares of company stock valued at $646,585 over the last three months. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LZ shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.07.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ LZ opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 158.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

