Trexquant Investment LP Sells 79,827 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,232 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 79,827 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.13% of Canadian Solar worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 137.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,761,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,240 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 695.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 753,385 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 658,725 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,108,915 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $69,795,000 after purchasing an additional 589,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 2,094.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 449,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 528,597 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 387,866 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Solar from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Canadian Solar Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

