Trexquant Investment LP Takes $1.82 Million Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.09% of Construction Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,075,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,532,000 after acquiring an additional 140,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,225,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,369,000 after acquiring an additional 56,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,039,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 872,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 830,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after acquiring an additional 13,616 shares in the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Construction Partners Price Performance

ROAD opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,210,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

