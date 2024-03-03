Trexquant Investment LP Takes $2.14 Million Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Free Report) (TSE:CPG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 257,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 22,571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 372,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 68,277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,940 shares during the last quarter. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 2.23. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

