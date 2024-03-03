Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in argenx by 22.1% in the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx Stock Performance

argenx stock opened at $393.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 0.65. argenx SE has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $387.25 and a 200 day moving average of $450.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 30.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ARGX. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on argenx from $462.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on argenx from $612.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.57.

argenx Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

