Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Crane NXT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,919,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,749,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,326,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,134,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CXT opened at $59.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.76. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $63.36.

Crane NXT Increases Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Crane NXT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CXT

About Crane NXT

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.