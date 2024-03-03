Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,766,000 after acquiring an additional 215,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huntsman by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,606,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,578,000 after acquiring an additional 105,691 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,455,000 after acquiring an additional 183,734 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after acquiring an additional 152,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Huntsman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,931 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.77. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Huntsman Increases Dividend

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 179.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

