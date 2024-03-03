trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives $4.34 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.34.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRVG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on trivago from $6.25 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their target price on trivago from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on trivago from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on trivago from $1.40 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

trivago Stock Performance

trivago stock opened at $2.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. trivago has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $175.67 million and a PE ratio of -0.97.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of trivago

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 29.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 663,200 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in trivago by 79.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides travel search for different types of accommodations, such as hotels, vacation rentals, and private apartments; and enable advertiser access through website and apps.

