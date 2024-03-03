TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys 166 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,550 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.9% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $179.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.77. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.90 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

